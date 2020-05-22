The suspect killed at the scene of Thursday's "terrorism-related" shooting at a US naval air base in Texas has been identified as 20-year-old Adam Aalim Alsahli, a Syrian-born US citizen, federal law enforcement officials said on Friday.

In the Thursday morning attack, the gunman opened fire at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, wounding one sailor, a member of the base security force, but the assailant was the only person killed, the FBI said.

The suspect's name and age were confirmed to Reuters in an email from an FBI official, and tweeted by the agency.

No further official information about the suspect was immediately released.

A US law enforcement official familiar with the investigation said Alsahli was a native of Syria who held US citizenship.