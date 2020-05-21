Having liberated three towns over the past 72 hours, the Libyan army Thursday announced its next move would be towards Mizdah city.

Mustafa al Mujie, spokesman for the government-led Burkan Al Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation, told Anadolu Agency that the army forces gained control in Esabia town of southern Tripoli on Thursday and now they would move towards Mizdah, which is 180 kilometres (111 miles) from the capital.

Mujie went on to say that the retaking of Mizdah would mean cutting the logistic line of Tarhouna city through which warlord Khalifa Haftar's militia conduct attacks on the capital.

In the past few days, the Libyan army inflicted heavy blows on the Haftar side through a massive air campaign in which multiple Russian-made Pantsir air defence systems were struck.