BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
US stocks end lower after another jump in jobless claims
The pullback extended the week's pattern of volatility after a big rally day Monday was followed by a pullback Tuesday and then more gains Wednesday.
US stocks end lower after another jump in jobless claims
The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, March 9, 2020. / Reuters
May 21, 2020

Wall Street stocks finished lower Thursday following a choppy session as markets weighed heightening US-China tensions and another spike in jobless claims.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.4 percent to 24,474.12.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.8 percent to 2,948.51, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 1.0 percent to 9,284.88.

The pullback extended the week's pattern of volatility after a big rally day Monday was followed by a pullback Tuesday and then more gains Wednesday.

"Every other day is another direction," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities.

RECOMMENDED

Markets are trying to suss out whether states reopening their economies were seeing significant coronavirus outbreaks and also weighing announcements about pharmaceutical developments that could combat Covid-19.

"We're as glued to the coronavirus news as much as the economic news and that's going to cause a lot of volatility," Hogan said.

The Labor Department reported that another 2.43 million US workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total since the coronavirus shutdowns began in mid-March to a massive 38.6 million.

Investors also increasingly view tensions between Washington and Beijing as a risk to stocks in the coming months, with US President Donald Trump loudly blaming China for the outbreak that has claimed more than 90,000 American lives.

Retailers were mixed following earnings announcements, with Best Buy sliding 4.4 percent, TJX gaining 6.8 percent and Macy's advancing 5.9 percent.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
Iran official calls Trump and Netanyahu 'main killers of the people of Iran'
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Qatar urges swift launch of Gaza ceasefire’s second phase
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis