The Trump administration notified international partners on Thursday that it's pulling out of a treaty that permits 30-plus nations to conduct unarmed, observation flights over each other’s territory — overflights initially set up to promote trust and avert conflict between the US and Russia.

The administration says it wants out of the Open Skies Treaty because Russia is violating the pact and imagery collected during the flights can be obtained quickly at less cost from US or commercial satellites. Exiting the treaty, however, is expected to strain relations with Moscow and upset some members of Congress and European allies, which benefit from the imagery collected by Open Skies flights conducted by the US.

President Dwight Eisenhower first proposed the United States and the former Soviet Union allow aerial reconnaissance flights over each other’s territory in July 1955. At first, Moscow rejected the idea, but President George HW Bush revived it in May 1989, and the treaty entered into force in January 2002. Thirty-four nations have signed it; Kyrgyzstan has signed but not ratified it.

More than 1,500 flights have been conducted under the treaty, aimed at fostering transparency about military activity and helping monitor arms control and other agreements. Each nation in the treaty agrees to make all its territory available for surveillance flights and share all the imagery collected, yet Russia has restricted flights over certain areas.

Alexandra Bell, a former State Department official and currently the senior policy director at the nonpartisan, nonprofit Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, said withdrawal from Open Skies will rub allies the wrong way.

“I absolutely cannot see a single upside to abandoning this treaty against the advice and wishes of our allies, other than for the people who never liked this treaty and don’t like the idea of the transparency and openness the treaty provides,” Bell said.

The US has been working on a proposal to share with partners and allies imagery the US would have shared from its Open Skies flights, said senior administration officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to explain Trump’s decision.

Bell noted the concept had been developed during the Eisenhower administration, advanced by President George HW Bush and brought into force during the administration of George W Bush.

“It’s a Republican legacy treaty,” she said.

Senator Tom Cotton called leaving the treaty another positive step to end America's dependence on “dysfunctional and broken" treaties and said it was outdated — “irrelevant as the VHS recorder or cassette deck.”

Last month, top Democrats on the Foreign Affairs and Armed Services committees in the House and the Senate wrote to Trump accusing the president of “ramming” a withdrawal from the treaty as the world grapples with Covid-19. They said it would undermine US alliances with European allies who rely on the treaty to keep Russia accountable for its military activities in the region.