As Israel prepares to illegally seize occupied Palestinian land on the West Bank, Palestinian officials are raising the alarm in a desperate bid to elicit some form of backing from the Arab world.

In a speech in Ramallah, the beleaguered Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said: “The Palestine Liberation Organization and the State of Palestine are absolved, as of today, of all agreements and understandings with the American and Israeli governments.”

Security agreements with Israel would be abandoned with Israel having to "bear all responsibilities... as an occupying power" but Abbas has threatened a similar thing in the past to little and no avail.

But are Arab capitals listening?

If past Israeli announcements formalising the colonial conquest of Palestinian and Syrian lands is anything to go by, the Palestinian people could be, politically at least, on their own.

Occupied capital

When the US announced that it would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in 2017, breaking international relations, the Arab League wheeled out a prepared statement.

"We say very clearly that taking such action is not justified ... It will not serve peace or stability, but will fuel extremism and result in violence," adding that "It only benefits one side; the Israeli government that is hostile to peace."

The statement by the Arab League, however, has been undermined by the actions of individual member states, rendering the league ineffective.

In an interview last year, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, told the UAE-based newspaper, The National, “Many, many years ago, when there was an Arab decision not to have contact with Israel, that was a very, very wrong decision, looking back.”

Arab countries that have recognised Israel, these include Jordan and Egypt, announced a review of agreements between the two countries but with little followup about what that might mean in practice.

Even as support for the Palestinian cause has remained high amongst the Arab populations of the Middle East, authoritarian leaders of the region have failed to reflect it.

The Bahraini Foreign Minister, Ahmed al-Khalifa, gave an unprecedented interview to the Times of Israel remarking "We do believe that Israel is a country that is here to stay, and we want better relations with it, and we want peace with it.”

Yet how peace is achieved while Israel is still colonising Palestinian land, is an issue that has never adequately been dealt with by Arab leaders.

Golan heights