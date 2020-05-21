Eid al Fitr prayers will not be performed in mosques in Turkey due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the country's top religious body announced on Thursday.

"The feast prayer will not be performed in our mosques due to the Covid-19 epidemic ..." Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) said in a written statement.

But the minarets of the mosques in all provinces across the country will recite special feast prayer and takbir –– declaration of Allah’s greatness –– during the Eid al Fitr prayer time so that everyone at their place can feel the joy and atmosphere of the holiday, said Diyanet.

Muslims all around the world celebrate Eid al Fitr to mark the end of Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which they avoid eating, drinking and numerous other things from dawn until sunset.

Unlike other years, Turkish nation this Ramadan was not also allowed for collective iftar (fast-breaking dinner) gatherings and Tarawih –– special congregational night prayers –– in mosques to stem the spread of the virus.

Eid al Fitr celebration in Turkey will start on May 24 and end on May 26.