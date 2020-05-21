TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Eid prayer not to be performed in Turkey amid pandemic
Eid al Fitr prayer marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and is traditionally prayed collectively early morning in mosques.
Eid prayer not to be performed in Turkey amid pandemic
An aerial view of New Mosque and Eminonu neighborhood is seen amid coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Istanbul, Turkey on May 19, 2020. / AA
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
May 21, 2020

Eid al Fitr prayers will not be performed in mosques in Turkey due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the country's top religious body announced on Thursday.

"The feast prayer will not be performed in our mosques due to the Covid-19 epidemic ..." Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) said in a written statement.

But the minarets of the mosques in all provinces across the country will recite special feast prayer and takbir –– declaration of Allah’s greatness –– during the Eid al Fitr prayer time so that everyone at their place can feel the joy and atmosphere of the holiday, said Diyanet.

Muslims all around the world celebrate Eid al Fitr to mark the end of Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which they avoid eating, drinking and numerous other things from dawn until sunset.

Unlike other years, Turkish nation this Ramadan was not also allowed for collective iftar (fast-breaking dinner) gatherings and Tarawih –– special congregational night prayers –– in mosques to stem the spread of the virus.

Eid al Fitr celebration in Turkey will start on May 24 and end on May 26.

RECOMMENDED

On March 16, country's top faith body announced a nationwide suspension of congregational prayer gatherings, including Friday prayers, in the wake of the outbreak.

As the Turkish public largely followed preventive measures against the pandemic, daily cases in Turkey fell under 1,000 on Wednesday for the first time since March 25.

The Health Ministry announced a total of 113,987 people have recovered from the disease so far, while the death toll reached 4,222 with 23 more fatalities, and the tally of cases climbed to 152,587.

After originating in China last December, Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 188 countries and regions, with Europe and the US currently the worst hit.

The pandemic has killed more than 328,400 people worldwide, with over 5 million confirmed cases and over 1.9 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
Iran official calls Trump and Netanyahu 'main killers of the people of Iran'
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Qatar urges swift launch of Gaza ceasefire’s second phase
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis