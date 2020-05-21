Tuesday was a historic day for officials in Israel and Abu Dhabi as their previously clandestine friendship went public.

The landing of the Etihad Airways cargo flight was the first publicly acknowledged commercial flight between the UAE and Israel in their history.

For years now, the two sides have enjoyed a close relationship, but the Gulf state has been reluctant to make it official.

Abu Dhabi’s notorious surveillance operation relies on software sold to it by Israeli companies, and the pair have common foreign policy stances on supporting the dictatorship of Abdel Fattah el Sisi in Egypt and countering Iranian influence in the Middle East.

There has also been limited diplomatic exchange between the states with Israeli Minister of Culture Miri Regev visiting Abu Dhabi in 2018 for a trip that included a tour of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Regev had previously shared a video in which Israeli football fans mock Arabs with the chant "may your village be burned", a reference to the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians during the Nakba of 1947 and 1948.

While the landing of the Etihad flight was a definite milestone in Emirati-Israeli relations, it seemed one side was doing most of the celebrating.

Israeli authorities, including the foreign ministry, shared a video of the plane on the tarmac at Tel Aviv’s David Ben-Gurion Airport, with pro-Israel influencers and journalists celebrating the event.

The Israel advocacy group, Stand With Us, posted a Tweet that read: “A historical moment for #Israel! The first-ever Etihad flight from the United Arab Emirates, carrying #coronavirus supplies for #Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, landed at Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv late Tuesday evening.”

While Israel’s UN envoy, Danny Danon, wrote: “For the first time, an @etihad cargo plane just landed at Israel’s Ben-Gurion airport! Hopefully soon, we will see passenger flights, too.”

For the Israelis, improving ties with the Emiratis is a major diplomatic achievement in a region where few Arab states formally recognise the country.

Acknowledging significance

The Emirati side, however, were careful to frame the flight not in terms of their relationship with Israel, but instead as humanitarian help to Palestinians.

Abu Dhabi’s state-controlled WAM news agencies reported that the flight delivered aid: “To halt the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and its impact in the occupied Palestinian territory.”