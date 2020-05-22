At least 56 bodies have been recovered after a Pakistan International Airline plane crashed with nearly 100 people on board in the southern city of Karachi on Friday, according to rescue officials, with dozens more feared dead.

Officials said there were at least two survivors from the plane, and it was unknown how many people on the ground were hurt, with at least five houses destroyed.

Seemin Jamali, the head of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, said the hospital had received 37 bodies. Another 19 were at Civil Hospital, a hospital official told Reuters.

Provincial health department media coordinator Meeran Yousaf confirmed to Reuters by phone that there were at least 56 confirmed dead, and 2 survivors.

The 15-year-old Airbus A320 jet with 99 people on board crashed while approaching the airport.

Faisal Edhi, who heads the charitable Edhi Foundation, which was assisting rescuers, gave a slightly higher figure saying at least 42 dead bodies had been recovered from the area.

"As per our estimates there are around 50 more dead bodies under the debris," he said in a live TV broadcast.

The plane was close to landing when it came down among houses in Karachi, sending plumes of smoke into the air that could be seen from some distance away.

A resident, Abdul Rahman, said he saw the jet circle at least three times, appearing to try to land before it crashed.

Fatalities are expected from the neighbourhood the plane crashed into, Model Town.

Search and rescue operations in the congested residential crash site continued into the night.

The disaster comes as Pakistanis across the country are preparing to celebrate the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid al Fitr, with many travelling back to their homes in cities and villages.

Commercial flights resumed only days ago, after planes were grounded during a lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

Engine failure

"The last we heard from the pilot was that he has some technical problem," PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said.

The pilot sent a Mayday and told controllers the aircraft had lost power from both its engines on its second attempt to land, according to a recording posted on monitoring website liveatc.net.