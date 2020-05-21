Britain's AstraZeneca joined forces with the University of Oxford on Thursday to help develop, produce and distribute a potential Covid-19 vaccine, as other drugmakers around the world also race to find a solution to the deadly disease.

UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma welcomed the tie-up as a vital step to make a potential Oxford vaccine available as soon as possible if it succeeds in clinical trials.

A team of British scientists last week dosed the first volunteers, and earlier this month said large-scale production capacity was being put in place to make millions of doses even before trials show whether it is effective.

Only a handful of the vaccines in development have advanced to human trials, an indicator of safety and efficacy – and the stage where most vaccines fail.

"Our hope is that, by joining forces, we can accelerate the globalisation of a vaccine to combat the virus and protect people from the deadliest pandemic in a generation," AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said.

The drugmaker did not give details on when it plans to start producing the vaccine "ChAdOx1 nCoV-19", being developed by the Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group.

Though the firm is not a major player in vaccine development unlike European peers GSK and Sanofi, who are working on their own vaccine, it has deep pockets and a $6-billion-strong R&D budget.