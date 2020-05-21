Apple and Google on Wednesday released long-awaited smartphone technology to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The companies said 22 countries and several US states are already planning to build voluntary phone apps using their software. It relies on Bluetooth wireless technology to detect when someone who downloaded the app has spent time near another app user who later tests positive for the virus.

Many governments have already tried, to roll out their own phone apps to fight the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of those apps have encountered technical problems on Apple and Android phones and haven't been widely adopted.

They often use GPS to track people’s location, which Apple and Google are banning from their new tool because of privacy and accuracy concerns, but health officials argue it's more effective.

Australia, the United Kingdom and other countries that have sought to develop their own technology are experiencing glitches, draining device batteries and seeing limited adoption.

More reliable?

Apple and Google have made claims that their system will more reliably use Bluetooth connections between devices to log users who are in physical proximity for at least five minutes.

Public health agencies from Germany to the states of Alabama and South Carolina have been waiting to use the Apple-Google model, while other governments have said the tech giants' privacy restrictions will be a hindrance because public health workers will have no access to the data.

The apps don't involve contact tracing, a pillar of infection control that involves trained public health workers reaching out to people who may have been exposed to an infected person.

'Exposure notification' system

The company claims their automatic “exposure notification” system can augment that process and slow the spread of Covid-19 by virus carriers who are interacting with strangers and aren't yet showing symptoms.