The Covid-19 crisis shows that the current global system has not been able to find solutions or establish a common ground against the pandemic – on the contrary, the crisis has deepened.

The question is: how will Covid-19 reshape the global order?

Many commentators have concluded with the demise of multilateralism, which is directly related to other contemporary global crises like climate change, conflicts and trade wars.

However, it is too early to say that the multilateral international system has failed and there is not light at the end of the tunnel. In contrast, we should be cautious in announcing the failure of the international system.

Global crises have historically ended with the strengthening of multilateralism to tackle crises like World War I, World War II, human right violations, economic and financial crises and climate change.

Why multilateralism?

There is no doubt that World Health Organisation (WHO) has been in the eye of the storm since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

When the virus was discovered in China, allegations emerged that China had not operated transparently and the WHO did not properly investigate. A tweet from the WHO on the 14th of January refers to Chinese authorities saying “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus" did the organisation no favours as that was clearly a gross misrepresentation.

Bringing the WHO's credibility into question triggered fresh debate on the efficiency, legitimacy and sustainability of international organisations. This is not entirely new, but arrived with renewed force because of the sense of urgency a pandemic brings.

Although critiquing the efficiency of international organisations is valid, it should be contextualised within historical analyses of modern crises.

The international system is depicted as anarchic which refers to the lack of higher authority to govern interstate relations and to resolve disputes among states on global issues. Within this picture, multilateralism emerged and was empowered to deal with the anarchic and fragmented nature of international relations.

International organisations aim to provide higher authority and a rules-based system to streamline international relations. For instance, the League of Nations (LoN) founded after World War I the first worldwide intergovernmental organisation to solve disputes between countries before they erupted into open warfare.

When the LoN was not able to stop the war and outbreak of World War II, the system morphed into what is now known as the United Nations (UN).