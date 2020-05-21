WORLD
2 MIN READ
Chelsea's Giroud, Caballero sign one-year contract extensions
English football was halted in mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic but clubs can now train in small groups as part of the Premier League's "Project Restart", which envisages a return to play in June.
Chelsea's Giroud, Caballero sign one-year contract extensions
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud scores a goal at the Premier League - Chelsea v Everton game at Stamford Bridge, London, Britain on March 8, 2020 / Reuters
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
May 21, 2020

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud and goalkeeper Willy Caballero have signed one-year contract extensions until the end of the 2020-21 season, the Premier League club have said.

Giroud joined Chelsea from London rivals Arsenal in January 2018 and the 33-year-old has scored three goals in 13 matches in all competitions this season, featuring more prominently at the start of the year when Tammy Abraham was injured.

"Since I've been back at Chelsea, Olivier has been brilliant as a professional and as a man in general," manager Frank Lampard said in a club statement

"He has great qualities to help the squad both on and off the pitch, not only with his talent but with the example he sets every day and the experience he brings to our young squad. I am very pleased that will continue next season."

RECOMMENDED

Caballero, who joined from Manchester City in 2017, has played nine games this season.

"I trust in Willy, he trains brilliantly and is a great professional. He stepped into the team earlier this year and showed his quality, and his experience is invaluable in the dressing room," Lampard added.

English football was halted in mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic but clubs can now train in small groups as part of the Premier League's "Project Restart", which envisages a return to play in June.

British media reported on Wednesday that Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante missed training due to health concerns.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
Iran official calls Trump and Netanyahu 'main killers of the people of Iran'
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Qatar urges swift launch of Gaza ceasefire’s second phase
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis