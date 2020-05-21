Some countries are suddenly feeling confident, and as a result, they have or are attempting to reopen their economies, while also being able to assure people they have now safely limited the spread of the coronavirus. Although there is no tried and tested and obvious path back to ‘normality’, countries are issuing plans that appear quite similar to each other. Some are moving forward with the phased reopening of shopping malls, golf courses, driving ranges, restaurants and cafes, while others are reopening religious places, schools and sporting activities.

The common understanding amongst political leaders, irrespective of their political orientation, is that the more prolonged the shutdown, the more gruelling the effect on the economy.

Here is how some countries are getting on with their staged reopenings:

United States of America

By 23 May, all 50 American states will be in the process of reopening societies and restarting their economies. While the country struggles to halt the advance of the virus, it is slowly accepting to learn to live with it -- at least until a successful vaccine is developed.

Bosnia

On 27 April, Bosnian authorities eased their lockdown measures. Senior citizens will now be permitted to leave their homes for up to three hours, and some businesses will be allowed to reopen, too.

South Korea

South Korearelaxed its social distancing restrictions on 6 May and allowed businesses and schools to reopen in phases. Gatherings and events are also now allowed to take place, as long as they follow government guidelines.

Australia

Australia started gradually lifting Covid-19 restrictions two weeks ago. Additional safety procedures have been implemented to ensure customer and staff safety, including temperature checks, social distancing measures and limiting the number of visitors permitted in a store at one time.