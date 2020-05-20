On Monday, the US President Donald Trump threatened the World Health Organisation (WHO) with the permanent cutting off of all US funding of $450 million a year unless the organisation commits to “substantive improvements” in the next 30 days.

“I cannot allow American taxpayer dollars to continue to finance an organization that, in its present state, is so clearly not serving America’s interests,” he said.

This isn’t the first time. Trump has repeatedly accused the WHO of being China-centric and unduly influenced by the country by stating that the agency has been “curiously insistent” on praising the country’s “alleged transparency”.

Following this recent attack of the WHO, here we list some of the US President’s other accusatory moments against the organisation:

April 7:

Following other health experts, government officials and analysts, who openly criticised the WHO in its immediate response to the outbreak, President Trump’s tirade against them began on April 7.

The President accused the WHO of being biased towards China. On this day, during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, he warned that as a result, members of his administration would take a look at US contributions to the WHO.

"They called it wrong, they really, they missed the call. Fortunately, I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?” he said.

On US financial support and its contributions to the organisation, Trump said: "We're going to put a hold on money spent... we're going to put a very powerful hold on it and we're going to see."

The incident took place just after the US recorded an alarmingly high daily death toll of almost two thousand people.

April 17: