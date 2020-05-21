A powerful cyclone ripped through densely populated coastal India and Bangladesh, blowing off roofs and whipping up waves that swallowed embankments and bridges and left entire villages without access to fresh water, electricity and communications.

The death toll in India and Bangladesh from Cyclone Amphan rose to 84 on Thursday, officials said, as emergency workers picked through the destruction left in its wake.

The cyclone weakened after slamming ashore on Wednesday evening amid massive evacuations. Officials warn that relief and repair work will be made harder by the coronavirus pandemic, which has already sapped the healthcare system.

"Seventy-two people have died, (including) 15 in Kolkata," said Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of India's West Bengal state.

"I haven't seen a disaster of this magnitude."

Officials earlier said two people died in India's Odisha state in the Bay of Bengal.

Bangladeshi officials earlier said 12 people had died there.

Most of the deaths were due to the collapse of walls, drowning and falling trees in both countries.

'We thought we would die'

“We have never seen or heard anything like it. Windows rattled, the house shook, outside trees caught fire while, others collapsed. We thought we would die,” Javed Khan, a taxi driver in Kolkata, told The Associated Press via WhatsApp.

Cyclone Amphan, the equivalent of a category 3 hurricane, was packing sustained winds of up to 170 kilometres (105 miles) per hour with maximum gusts of 190 kph (118 mph) when it crashed ashore.