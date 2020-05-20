US authorities on Wednesday arrested a former Green Beret and his son who are accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan while he awaited trial on financial misconduct charges.

Justice Department spokeswoman Nicole Navas said Michael Taylor, 59, and Peter Taylor, 27, were arrested by the US Marshals Service in Harvard, Massachusetts.

The two Americans are wanted by Japan officials on charges that they helped Ghosn escape the country in December after the former Nissan boss was released on bail.

Ghosn said he fled because he could not expect a fair trial, was subjected to unfair conditions in detention and was barred from meeting his wife under his bail conditions.

Ghosn has said he is innocent of allegations he under-reported his future income and committed a breach of trust by diverting Nissan money for his personal gain. He says the compensation was never decided on or received, and that the Nissan payments were for legitimate business purposes.