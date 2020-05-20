Eight Afghan soldiers were killed on Tuesday while repelling a fierce Taliban attack on Kunduz, a strategic city in northern Afghanistan that had briefly fallen to the militants twice in the past, officials said.

In a separate incident north of the capital Kabul, unidentified gunmen opened fire on worshippers offering evening prayers at a mosque, killing at least seven people and wounding 12, police said.

Fighting erupted during the night in Kunduz as Taliban fighters attacked several government posts on the outskirts of the city at around 1:00 am Tuesday, a defence ministry statement said.

"With the support of air force their attack was repelled," it said, adding the fighting lasted for several hours.

Defence Minister Assadullah Khalid, who visited Kunduz later on Tuesday, said the Taliban had "suffered big losses".

"Unfortunately, we have also lost eight brave soldiers," he told reporters.

The insurgents managed to briefly capture an Afghan army post during Tuesday's fighting but it was quickly retaken by security forces, army spokesman Hadi Jamal said.

Three civilians were also killed and 55 others wounded in the overall violence that rocked the city, Kunduz provincial health director Ehsanullah Afzali said.

An air strike also hit and partially damaged a clinic in the nearby district of Chardara but there were no reports of casualties, he added.

Both the Taliban and Afghan forces have clashed repeatedly in rural areas in recent months, but an attempt to enter a city as large as Kunduz is seen as a serious escalation.

The latest violence follows a declaration by President Ashraf Ghani last week to resume offensive strikes against the insurgents following a string of brutal attacks.

The Taliban responded by vowing to increase assaults against Afghan security forces.

The defence ministry said 40 Taliban fighters were killed and 50 others wounded in the Kunduz assault.

The Taliban briefly captured Kunduz, a strategic city not far from the Tajikistan border, twice before – in September 2015 and again a year later. An attempt last year failed.

During the fight for the city in 2015 US air strikes destroyed a Doctors Without Borders hospital in Kunduz, killing 42 people.