French President Emmanuel Macron's party, La Republique En Marche, has lost its absolute majority in the French National Assembly.

The move by seven parliamentarians to form a new group with a focus on environmental concerns, is a blow to Macron’s personal leadership as he attempts to deal with a France that has been badly hit by the pandemic.

Macron’s party has been plagued by defections in recent months with dissenters increasingly concerned that the president’s efforts to push through controversial pensions reforms have been doing more harm than good.

For a leader who once promised to rule as the Roman God of Jupiter, Macron seems uninterested by the trivialities of mundane politics.

The French President’s star power, however, has waned alongside his majority which has been whittled down from an initial 314, to 288, one short of a majority in the 577 national assembly.

Macron’s approval rating has benefited from a slight boost during the coronavirus crisis, but it firmly remains in the negative territory with more than 58 percent of people disapproving of the job he is doing.

The new political grouping is known as ‘Ecologie Democratie Solidarite’ and is composed of seventeen left-leaning members who are campaigning for a wealth tax and more environmentally-friendly political agendas that could emerge after the pandemic.

At a news conference, the co-leader of the new grouping, Paula Forteza, said: “We want this exit from the crisis to be marked by environmental and social justice, not by a purely economic or short-termist plan.”

A member of parliament that abandoned Macron’s party more than a year ago summarised the discontent many are facing within the party by saying, “There was a syndrome of us all being very well behaved because we didn’t want to cause problems for the government, but today there are lots of members of parliament who don’t want to play that role.”

Policies proposed by Forteza, including universal income payments to everybody over 18, stand in marked contrast to Macron’s political agenda which has been widely viewed as one which seeks to benefit the wealthy, sparking the Yellow Vest movement that has rocked Macron’s presidency.

Municipal elections in March resulted in Macron’s party, En Marche, which did not exist prior to 2017 and was running in their first elections, failing to achieve any noticeable gains with green and left-leaning parties making headway.

Macron’s insistence on holding local elections in March despite neighbouring countries Italy and Spain had announced lockdowns, may have exposed thousands of people to the virus.