The Libyan army on Wednesday morning announced its continued progress towards liberating a key town 100 kilometres southwest of the capital Tripoli from warlord Khalifa Haftar's militia.

"The army continues advancing towards al Asaba to liberate it from Haftar's militia... The clashes are very fierce," said Mustafa al Majei, spokesman for the government’s 'Volcano of Rage' operation.

Two army personnel were injured at the town’s entrance by drones of the United Arab Emirates, one of the countries supporting the warlord’s militants, he added.

The spokesman stressed that retaking al Asaba is essential to liberating the city of Tarhouna further south as it will help cut off supply lines to Haftar's militia.

The Libyan army also destroyed nine Russian-made Pantsir type air defense systems in the past two days used by Haftar’s forces that were also supplied by the UAE.

"Our forces managed to destroy these Pantsir-type air defense systems, including three in Tarhuna," Mohamed Qanunu, a spokesman for the government-led Operation Volcano of Rage, said in a statement.