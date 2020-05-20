The US - the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic - is restless.

According to the modeling used as criteria by the White House Covid-19 Task Force, the death toll in the US will reach 100,000 and this week, cases have exceeded 1.5 million.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the country is also succumbing to the politicising of the disease, largely due to the quarrels bubbling up between President Trump and the Republican and Democratic Parties.

President Trump is relentless in his enthusiasm for the reopening of his country, irrespective of a vaccine being available and the haunting death toll.

The Democrats, powered and backed by the anti-Trump media, is claiming that the president is walking into a trap and making colossal errors by speaking in such positive terms.

They also claim that as a result, he is putting people’s lives at risk. The resistance and disapproval of his arguments have become so strong, that a digital billboard, dubbed the “Trump Death Clock” has been erected in New York City’s Times Square.

While the process of returning to some semblance of normality has begun over some 48 states this week, others have announced that certain places will open with “the semi-model” - a half-way house, as it were.

That said, Washington DC’s Mayor has announced that a stay-at-home order will remain in effect until 13 June, while New York’s Governor has announced that the same order will also remain in effect until 13 June.

In an example of how politicised the situation has become in the US, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has stepped in and chosen to overturn Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order, ruling that Evers’ administration overstepped its authority when he extended the edict for an extra month without consulting the state assembly.

Here is where we see a quarrel building between Republican and Democratic representatives and judges. Republican state senators have expressed their anger, stating that the Governor is using Covid-19 to gain political advantage, and that people who want to return to their jobs amid many companies fearing the stark economic crisis they face, should do so if they wish.

Demonstrations are still being held in a few states, California being one of them. Here, groups that are eager to inject life back into employment, are strongly critical of their state’s governor.