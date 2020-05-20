Warlord Khalifa Haftar's forces pulled out of parts of capital Tripoli overnight, they said, after losing one of their main strongholds in western Libya on Monday, in a major blow to their year-long campaign to seize the capital.

The spokesman of Haftar-led illegal militia Ahmed al Mismari said the force had carried out a "redistribution and repositioning in the battlefronts, disengaging from some crowded residential areas".

The Libyan army on Wednesday destroyed a Russian-made air defence system used by forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar in the city of Terhune.

Abdul Malik Al Madani, spokesman for the government-led Volcano of Rage Operation, told Anadolu Agency that the Pantsir missile system, which was supplied to Haftar’s militias by the United Arab Emirates, has been demolished.

Images of an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Libyan army targeting a hangar were also shared on social media and in the local press.

It has been fighting for more than a year to capture Tripoli, the seat of the Government of National Accord (GNA), which is recognised by the United Nations and has moved onto the front foot in the war since January with military help from Turkey.

Haftar is supported by the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt.

UAE calls for ceasefire in Libya

The United Arab Emirates’ position on the Libyan crisis “has been firm and clear and shared by the majority of the international community," its minister of state for foreign affairs said on Wednesday.

Anwar Gargash said on Twitter that the only acceptable path forward involves an immediate, comprehensive ceasefire and return to the political process.

"This crisis has been going on for almost 10 years; Libyans will not have the chance to create a stable or prosperous country until combatants aim higher than tactical territorial gains.

"These are mirages of victory and no substitute for a political process," Gargash said.

The move came after the Libyan army destroyed three Russian-made Pantsir type air defence systems during the past 48 hours used by Haftar’s militants that were supplied by the UAE.