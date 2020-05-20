Bolivian authorities on Wednesday fired the country's health minister and launched a probe into potential corruption after officials allegedly bought ventilators at inflated prices, underscoring the global challenge to prevent graft amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Press reports on the steep premium paid for the ventilators, bought at $27,683 each, sparked social media backlash against the South American country's government, which received Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) funds to purchase the devices in May.

Bolivia's state prosecutor said in a statement on Wednesday that four health ministry officials had been detained over the scandal and that some officials abroad and intermediaries involved in the deal would also be investigated.

'No matter whom it brings down'

Health Minister Marcelo Navajas was also detained in relation to the case, the head of the country's police special forces told reporters.

A government spokeswoman said later in the day Navajas had been dismissed from his post.

"I will seek jail and order the full weight of the law against those who have taken a single cent. Every penny of corruption must be returned to the state," caretaker President Jeanine Anez had written on Twitter late on Tuesday.