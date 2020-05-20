The importance of the GNA capture of al Watiya air base in Libya
The importance of the GNA capture of al Watiya air base in LibyaAfter six years under the control of warlord Khalifa Haftar, Libya’s UN-backed government has taken over control of the al Watiya air base.
A view of al Watiya airbase, formerly occupied by warlord Khalifa Haftar's militias, is seen after the Libyan army recaptured it in operation 'Volcano of Rage' in Tripoli, Libya on May 18, 2020. The move came after the Libyan army destroyed a total of three Russian-made Pantsir-type air defence systems supplied by the United Arab Emirates to Khalifa Haftar. A large cache of weapons and ammunition was also seized by the Libyan army. / AA
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
May 20, 2020

On Monday, Libya’s internationally-recognised and UN-backed Government of National Accord captured the strategic air base, al Watiya, from warlord Khalifa Haftar’s militias. 

It is a crucial advance given its key importance as an airbase in the Libyan conflict. Libya has been in an internationalised civil war since the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi during the Arab Spring in 2011. It is generally accepted that the current civil war, or Second Libyan Civil War, started in 2014. 

"We proudly announce the liberation of al Watiya air base from criminal militias and terrorist mercenaries," Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj said on Twitter

“Today's victory will not be the end of the battle,” he added. 

“Instead, it brings us closer to the big victory day, the day all cities and territories of Libya are free from the project of hegemony and repression."

This is what makes al Watiya airbase so crucial:

