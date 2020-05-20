Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has announced that he is ending all agreements with the US and Israel after the latter stated its intention to annex the occupied West Bank.

Abbas said Tuesday that all agreements signed between the parties were henceforth absolved - in protest over continued Israeli expansionism in occupied Palestinian territories.

"The Israeli occupation authority, as of today, has to shoulder all responsibilities and obligations in front of the international community as an occupying power over the territory of the occupied state of Palestine," Abbas said at a meeting of Palestinian officials.

Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA) currently cooperate on a number of issues, ranging from tax collection and ‘security issues’. These were set out in the Oslo Accords, which forms the ostensible pathway towards a future Palestinian state.

However, successive Israeli governments have taken steps that Palestinians believe have undermined the accord and make such a state unviable, such as settlement expansion.

Most recently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly declared his intent to annex the West Bank and is confident that he will receive backing from the US.

Under US President Donald Trump, Israel has benefited from diplomatic carte blanche from Washington.

Trump moved the US embassy in Tel Aviv to the city of Jerusalem in December 2017 in a move that was tacit acceptance of Israel’s unilateral annexation of the city, including the illegally occupied East Jerusalem, which is internationally recognised as Palestinian territory.

In 2019, he also recognised the Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights, which are occupied from Syria.

Abbas has made announcements declaring an end to cooperation with Israel before. In February 2020, he made a similar declaration to Tuesday’s at an Arab League meeting in Cairo.

Speaking at the time, he said “We’ve informed the Israeli side ... that there will be no relations at all with them and the United States including security ties.”

In July 2019, while condemning the demolition by Israel of Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem, he declared: “We announce the leadership’s decision to stop implementing the agreements signed with the Israeli side.”

Nevertheless, he has failed so far to follow through with the announcements or clarify what form future Palestinian dealings with the US and Israel will take.

‘Pushed into a corner’

Palestinian author and columnist, Ramzy Baroud, explained that walking back on these announcements, will result in Abbas losing more credibility in the eyes of Palestinians.