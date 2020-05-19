Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated the country's largest hydropower dam in the southeast of the country.

The first of six turbines were powered up on Tuesday at the ceremony, which Erdogan attended via videoconference.

“The wind of peace, brotherhood and prosperity of Ilisu Dam will be spread in waves in the region by centuries,” Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Built as an inlet on the Tigris River, the dam aims to provide power to 1.3 million homes and also serve as an irrigation outlet to thousands of farmers.

The dam cost around $2 billion to build and will provide jobs for 7,000 workers.