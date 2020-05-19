WORLD
3 MIN READ
Niger army base attack leaves 12 soldiers dead
"Boko Haram terrorists" raid Blabrine military base in troubled Diffa region leaving another 10 soldiers wounded, defence ministry says in statement.
Niger army base attack leaves 12 soldiers dead
The Blabrine base is some 20 km northeast of Diffa town in remote southeastern region near Lake Chad, where the borders of Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria converge. / TRTWorld
Baba UmarBaba Umar
May 19, 2020

Twelve soldiers have been killed in a Boko Haram attack on a military outpost in Niger's Diffa region, scene of recent clashes with militants, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The attack by "Boko Haram terrorists" overnight Monday on the Blabrine military base left another 10 soldiers wounded, the ministry said in a statement.

"Seven terrorists were neutralised" by Niger soldiers, the ministry said in the statement read out on public radio late Tuesday.

Earlier a local official said the attack on the Blabrine base took place Monday at around 11:00 pm [local time].

A city repeatedly attacked 

A local elected official said the attack by "gunmen, probably Boko Haram fighters", had left "many dead".

The Blabrine base is some 20 kilometres northeast of Diffa town in the remote southeastern region near Lake Chad, where the borders of Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria converge.

Diffa, a city of 200,000 near the Nigerian border, has been repeatedly attacked.

The region of the poor Sahel country borders Nigeria, the birthplace of Boko Haram.

RECOMMENDED

It shelters some 300,000 refugees from Nigeria as well as internally displaced people, according to UN figures.

In October last year, 12 Niger troops were killed at Blabrine, according to the defence ministry.

Several violent clashes have pitted the army against militant fighters in the region since the start of May.

On May 13, Niamey said 75 Boko Haram combatants had been killed in southeast Niger and across the border in Nigeria.

A propaganda video released by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a Boko Haram splinter group affiliated to the so-called Daesh, purported to show heavily armed insurgents storm an army camp following sustained fighting and heavy weapons fire on May 3.

Militants carried out another attack in the same area on Saturday. 

Deadly insurgency 

Boko Haram's insurgency has claimed more than 36,000 lives since it began in northeastern Nigeria in 2009 and displaced nearly two million from their homes.

Another militant group, the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS), carries out frequent attacks in Niger's west on its borders with Mali and Burkina Faso.

The countries around Lake Chad, together with Benin, have set up a combined group, the Multinational Joint Task Force, to fight the militants.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark
DRC army regains control of Uvira after M23 rebels withdraw
Yemen accuses UAE of secret prison and ammo cache at airbase, Abu Dhabi rejects claims
US Treasury chief calls EU retaliation over Greenland ‘unwise’ amid Trump tariff threat
European Parliament split on censure motion as von der Leyen skips debate
Heavy snow triggers 100-vehicle pileup, blocking interstate in Michigan
UN warns 'impediments' still block aid as Gaza ceasefire crosses 100 days