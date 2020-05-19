Minutes before he was gunned down by police officers, the Pensacola naval base shooter, Mohammad Saeed Alshamrani, aimed his Glock Model 45 handgun at one of his two iPhones and fired a round of shots. He had already damaged another device. The 21-year-old Saudi cadet obviously had something to hide.

In the weeks that followed the incident that occurred on 6th December, in which Alshamrani killed three of his fellow students at the American training center in Florida, speculation began to mount over his motives.

Some initial reports suggested that the young second lieutenant of the Royal Saudi Airforce might have been radicalised while living in the US. Afterall, Alshramrani had filed a complaint against an instructor who called him by the moniker “porn stash”.

But now, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says it has irrefutable evidence that shows Alshamrani had been in touch with Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) for some years before the attack.

"The Pensacola attack was actually the brutal culmination of years of planning,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Monday, adding that Alshamrani’s link with the group goes back to 2015.

The FBI have broken into Alshamrani’s iPhones using a third party contractor after months of haggling with Apple proved futile, the company refusing to help on privacy grounds.

A longtime insider

In February, AQAP released a video of its leader Qassim al Rimi, who said Alshamrani was working for his group.

“Our hero moved for several years between several US military bases in America to select his target among them.”

The video also showed a screengrab of what apparently was Alsharami’s will, written in Arabic, recorded on an iPhone note.

Alshamrani first arrived in the US in August 2017 for military training. He was first stationed at the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas and later moved to the Florida base.

For the FBI, the information within his phone means verifying key information and contacts that Alshamrani might have had. Qassim al Rimi was killed in a US drone strike a few days before his recorded video was released.

A direct involvement of AQAP can strain US-Saudi ties, which have already hit a low mainly as a result of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s (MBS) rash decisions.

Friends with benefits

The Republican lawmaker from Florida, Matt Gaetz, at the time said that the incident may even reshape the US-Saudi relationship, originally forged on a US warship in 1945 during a meeting between Franklin D Roosevelt and the then Saudi King, Abdul Aziz ibn Saud.

Washington has historically viewed Riyadh as a Middle Eastern ally on which it can rely when it comes to oil supply and foreign diplomatic goals.