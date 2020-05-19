As the global pandemic of Covid-19 spreads, and the death toll climbs, identifying the origins and history of the disease is prudent.

Working toward a possible vaccine is essential. Regardless of how and when the virus may flatten or resurge, a new plan is urgently needed to prevent such pandemics in the future.

Researchers can develop a vaccine now to offer protective immunity. Recently a protective vaccine tested in six monkeys holds some promise.

However, even if researchers develop a promising vaccine today, it would have to be tested for effectiveness and safety and may not be available to the public for 18 months. Realistically the vaccine may not be available for at least 15 years.

Still, instead of making a vaccine for people for every epidemic, it may be easier to predict where the virus originated and then apply the vaccine at the source of infection to prevent the outbreak in the first place.

The answer could be with bats, though the White House recently cancelled funding to the National Institutes of Health for research on a bat sampling project in China through the EcoHealth Alliance.

As a researcher in the Department of Microbial Pathogens and Immunity at Rush University Medical Center, I study viruses and the role of the host immune system in controlling the pathogen. So I understand how critical vaccines are in protecting people form initial infection.

Vaccines can attack the virus at its source and prevent it from getting to people in the first place.

A recent study of the coronavirus present in the lungs of six symptomatic patients from the Wuhan wet market (epicentere of Covid-19) had a genetic finger print that was 96 percent identical to coronavirus found in bats.

Researchers need further evidence to establish the relationship between bats and the coronavirus infection in humans. Coronaviruses are not the only viruses originating from bats.

Viruses linked to human diseases that many believe originate from bats include Rabies, Marburg, Ebola, Nipiha, and Hendra viruses.

Although vampire bats are responsible for spreading rabies, the bats that spread the other zoonotic viruses are considered to be from insectivorous or fruit bats.

The way they transmit the viruses to other animals and humans is likely through feces or saliva that are spread to humans or other animals through inhalation or exposure to mucosal surfaces.

The information that bats may be the source of deadly viral outbreaks does not mean that we should eliminate bats.

Bats are critical for our ecosystem, including but not limited to, eating harmful insects and pollinating plants that bear fruit we consume.

The reason more infections are originating from bats is not due to the consumption of bats or the animals they infect, but through deforestation , since trees are home to many species of bats.

To prevent future pandemics, slowing deforestation will help, but also, develop vaccines for viruses that afflict bats will also be helpful.