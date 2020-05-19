Lesotho's embattled Prime Minister Thomas Thabane said on state tv that he is stepping down, ending months of political uncertainty gripping the kingdom since he was accused of participating in his ex-wife's murder.

Thabane's political rivals have piled pressure on the prime minister to step down early over allegations that he had a hand in the brutal 2017 shooting of Lipolelo Thabane, whom he was divorcing.

"The time to retire from the great theatre of action, take leave from public life and office has finally arrived," Thabane told citizens in a speech on Lesotho TV.

His coalition was disbanded in parliament last week and he had been expected to resign by May 22, when a new government is due to be installed.

"I decided to personally come and inform you that I am stepping down as prime minister of Lesotho," Thabane told supporters in his Abia home constituency on the outskirts of the capital Maseru.

"It is rather difficult to part ways with something that you had been accustomed to and leave people behind, but we all have to leave at some point," Thabane added.

For the time being, he will remain leader of his ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC), he said.

Thabane, whose term is due to end in 2022, had in January set himself a target of leaving office by July 31 because of his advanced age.

But Lesotho has been plagued by political instability since the start of this year, when police said they found Thabane's mobile number in communications records from the scene of his estranged wife's murder.

Lipolelo Thabane's murder

The alleged evidence prompted rivals within and outside Thabane's party to demand his immediate resignation.

Lipolelo Thabane, 58, was shot and killed outside her home two days before her husband's inauguration in July.