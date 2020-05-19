LONDON — In late April, the Filipino community in the United Kingdom mourned yet another death that otherwise passed without too much headline noise.

Elma Cavalida was 49 years old and worked as a maternity support worker at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow. She moved to the UK 10 years ago from Manila, with hopes of being able to help support her family back home.

In late February this year, Elma was diagnosed with breast cancer, and was told to prepare for a year and a half of chemotherapy that was likely to save her life. Despite that, she continued working until her treatment started on March 26. Her family recounts that one day in late March, she came back home with a fever and symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

Chemotherapy is known to weaken the immune system, and the NHS considers people who are going through chemotherapy as being at high risk from the virus.

So why was Elma still working, and for the same public body that was administering her treatment?

Campaigners are hoping to answer this and other questions as they call for an independent public inquiry into the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on people of black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds, and their voices are growing louder.

An open letter asking Prime Minister Boris Johnson to launch the inquiry had gathered more than 300 signatories by mid-May, including artists, academics and leaders from the country's main BAME charities and community organisations. London's Mayor Sadiq Khan added his name to the list this weekend.

“It is shocking that Londoners of different ethnicities are being impacted by COVID-19 in such disproportionate ways. It has exposed the major inequalities in our society and simply cannot be ignored,” Khan said. “A public inquiry is crucial to ensure that communities are properly involved and to help build trust and confidence in its findings.”

Data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that Newham in East London was the area hardest-hit by coronavirus in England and Wales. At the last population census in 2011, only 29 percent of it residents identified as white British.

But a recent ONS analysis shows that death rates for black people in Britain remain significantly higher even after taking into account factors like age, geographic area, existing health conditions and deprivation levels.

The Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre's latest figures show that 34 percent of patients critically ill with confirmed Covid-19 are non-white, despite minorities accounting for around 19 percent of the UK's population.

The government has already commissioned a data-led review due to be published at the end of May by Public Health England and the NHS. Its aims is to examine health records to give an insight into why certain groups appear to be more affected by coronavirus than others.