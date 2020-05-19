As India lurches from one lockdown to another, the ruling party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confounded even sections of its own supporters with a slew of contentious long-term policy decisions that may have little to do with controlling the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since March 25, when the first nationwide lockdown was announced until now when the fourth phase has commenced, the number of Covid-19 cases has seen a steady rise from a mere 618 to 101,139 at the time of writing.

Whether the lockdown proved effective in “flattening the curve” is open to interpretation with most pointing to the United States as an example of how bad it could have got had the lockdown not been imposed.

By and large, according to various reports, the Indian lockdown (initially for three weeks) had high approval ratings when it was first imposed.

However, over the last 50 days the repeated lockdown has unravelled into a multi-pronged mess with various states starting to resent the continuous shutting of normal activities leading to chaos among migrant workers and the rising spectre of economic bankruptcy among small traders, medium businesses and even large industries.

One would have rationally expected that the government would focus all its efforts on making it tolerable for people to live their lives during lockdown while at the same time taking steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Even if the federal government under Narendra Modi did partly utilise its resources to do this, what has been puzzling is the unseemly urgency to pass laws linked to labour and the environment.

A veritable sledge-hammer has fallen on the functioning of the nation’s media, whose freedoms are guaranteed under the constitution’s right to free speech.

Withering labour rights

As if on cue, at least three state governments (Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat) ruled by Modi’s BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), selectively suspended labour laws for three years – diluting protection for workers.

The decision has so shocked trade unions that even the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), affiliated to the ruling BJP, has given a call for nationwide protests against the move.

The organisation’s secretary Pawan Kumar was quoted by the media as saying they would also seek legal redress against the government’s move.

It is not clear how suspending labour laws would help economic activity to pick up given that this was not a problem in the first place. But the governments that have suspended the laws insist it will help business pick up.

The suspension has given rise to suspicion that in the absence of mandatory laws the business lobby, considered the BJP’s support base, will benefit at the cost of the workers.

In another move intended to please business, the Modi government issued a notification that will all but eliminate the need for environmental clearances for industrial projects.

The sinister element in the notification is that it allows for post facto clearances, which means approvals can be obtained after the construction, installation and commencement of any project.