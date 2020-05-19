A magnitude 5 earthquake in southwestern China has killed four people and injured 23, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The temblor in Yunnan province’s Qiaojia county struck at 9:47 PM local time on Monday at a relatively shallow depth of 8 kilometres.

The US Geological Survey listed the quake at 4.5 magnitude and a depth of 10 kilometers, while giving slightly different data on the time it struck and the location of the epicentre.

Such discrepancies are not unusual given the vast distances involved.