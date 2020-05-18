Turkey's president has announced a new four-day curfew during the Muslim holiday of Eid al Fitr to be applied across the country to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped the restrictions would no longer be needed after the next round of lockdowns between May 23 and 26.

Previous weekend and national curfews were applied to a maximum of 31 provinces but this round will restrict people to their homes in all 81 provinces.

The country has opted to impose short weekend and holiday curfews, instead of full lockdowns, fearing possible negative effects on the economy.

Turkey's Health Ministry announced 31 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the lowest since the end of March, bringing the death toll to 4,171. The data also showed 1,158 confirmed new infections, with the total now at 150,593.