The US Navy warned on Tuesday it will take "lawful defensive measures" against vessels in the Mideast that come within 100 metres of its warships, offering specific guidelines after a recent close encounter with Iranian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Our ships are conducting routine operations in international waters wherever international law allows and do not seek conflict," said Commander Rebecca Rebarich, a Bahrain-based 5th Fleet spokeswoman.

"However, our commanding officers retain the right to self-defence if deemed necessary."

Defensive measures have typically included turning a ship away from the approaching vessel, sounding its horn, shooting off flares and ultimately firing warning shots to force the vessel away.

But offering a specific distance is new for the Navy.

While 100 metres may seem far, it's incredibly close for large warships that have difficulty in turning quickly, like aircraft carriers.

High tensions

The US Navy has years of experience with Iranian forces getting that close, namely the hard-line, paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Their armed speedboats routinely cut across their paths when going through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20 percent of all oil passes.