In the early hours of Sunday morning, Albanian police officers dressed in riot gear demolished the historic National Theatre of Albania. Widespread anger was the immediate result of these actions.

With much of the country facing a lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, activists had feared from the outset that the government would use the situation as a pretext to, once and for all, move against the protestors.

Those who had continually guarded the National Theatre in their two-year-long campaign to save the cherished building had gone home in light of the pandemic, leaving it weak to attack.

On Sunday, they came back out to protest government actions.

The long-running battle to save the theatre had pitted activists, who are eager to preserve a unique piece of urban history, against the socialist government of Edi Rama, who instead sees the area as prime real estate ripe for commercial development.

First built in 1939 by Italian architect Giulio Berte, the theatre has “become symbolic of the social ills in Albania,” which is how Robert Budina, spokesmen for the Alliance for National Theatre, described it to TRT World last year.

When TRT World attempted to reach Budina again, the film producer-turned-activist apologised for being unable to comment, merely explaining that his organisation was busy arranging a protest against “police terror” following the demolition.

Mechanised diggers have swiftly torn down much of what remained of the National Theatre, while police have used pepper spray and batons against protestors speaking violence.

One bystander at the scene spoke of police attempting to goad protestors as a pretext to attack them.

“They not only beat up protesters and journalists, but some also instigated violence by laughing at people who were crying and ridiculing them,” Heldis Matja Ismailaj told TRT World.

‘Extreme turn to authoritarianism’

Albania also happens to find itself in the midst of a political crisis. It has no effective opposition in place since the Democratic Party left parliament resigning their mandates.

A recent recommendation by the national audit office for the government, which suggested to halt the demolition and wait for a final ruling from the Albanian supreme court, was ignored.

A ruling from the Supreme Court, however, would not be possible after much of the judiciary finds itself in a state of paralysis as judges and prosecutors face corruption probes.

The central government, therefore, has seen its authority become increasingly unrestrained in the face of a dysfunctional system of checks and balances.

Ismailaj sees the government's actions as part of an “extreme turn to authoritarianism because they were certain that they wouldn't be stopped by anyone, and that the pandemic provided them a perfect cover.”