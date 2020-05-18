Israel finally has a government after three consecutive snap elections and more than a year-long political impasse between the rival factions who were unable to strike a deal and assemble a ruling coalition.

The country's longest-serving Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, was sworn in on Sunday along with his rival-turned-partner, the Blue and White party leader, Benny Gantz.

In his first parliamentary address for the new government, Netanyahu vowed to annex Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, which is expected to happen on1st July

"These areas of the country are birthplaces of the Jewish nation. It's time to apply Israeli law over them," Netanyahu told the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

"This won't distance peace, it will bring it closer. These settlements will be part of Israel in any scenario."

Palestinian officials have threatened to abolish bilateral agreements with Israel if it went ahead with the annexation, which will undermine the two-state solution.

For several decades, the occupied West Bank has never been a free Palestinian domain but an area where de facto annexation already exists on the ground with 400,000 Jewish settlers occupying 40 percent of the Palestinian jurisdiction. The Jewish settlers live there with full rights and privileges as Israeli citizens.

Although Netanyahu deployed a bold rhetoric in the newly-elected parliament, he will have to navigate several fault lines within the ruling coalition.

Firstly, both leaders will need to keep their supporters, who have opposing views on several issues, under a single umbrella.