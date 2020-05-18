Libya’s army on Monday retook Al Watiya airbase occupied by renegade warlord Khalifa Haftar's militias, a key infrastructure now back under government's control after some six years under putschist forces.

The victory was announced by the media office of the government-led Burkan Al Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation, citing Osama al Juwaili, the commander of Operation Peace Storm.

The move comes after the Libyan army destroyed three Russian-made Pantsir-type air defence systems of Haftar supplied by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the last 48 hours.

The Libyan army on Monday shot down another air defence system used by Haftar southwest of the capital.

Libyan military spokesman Colonel Mohamed Qanunu said in a statement that the air strikes were carried out against Haftar's militias south of the city of Sirte.

A Russian-made Pantsir-type air defence system supplied by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and an electronic jammer were destroyed in the airstrikes, Qanunu added.

After capturing Al Watiya Airbase, the army is now preparing to retake the town of Tarhouna as well as southern Libya, the Libyan Army chief of staff said.

Operation Peace Storm was launched on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital.

Dismantling Haftar weaponry