From the moment Coronavirus swept across the world, killing thousands of people each day and paralysing life for weeks, another kind of outbreak began to emerge: conspiracy theories. They are proving just as contagious as the virus itself.

Many fantastic and unproven claims have been made about COVID-19, such as the virus being produced as a biological weapon in a lab in China, that it is spread by 5G wireless technology, and even that billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates created the disease himself. Some of these conspiracies have had real-life consequences. Dozens of radio towers, assumed to be carrying 5G technology, have been attacked and damaged in Britain and the Netherlands.

So who is spreading them and what is their appeal?

“Psychological research suggests that people are drawn to conspiracy theories to satisfy unmet psychological needs such as the need for knowledge and certainty, the need for control and autonomy, and the need for self-esteem”.

Professor Karen Douglas is a Social Psychologist from the University of Kent, in the UK. The focus of her research is on conspiracy theories. Douglas told TRT World that conspiracies thrive in climates such as these.

“Conspiracy theories are also appealing to people in times of crisis. When people are uncertain and feel powerless, they might turn to conspiracy theories in an attempt to cope with those feelings”.

Are there people who are predisposed to searching for answers through them? According to research collatedby a group of psychologists at the University of Vienna last year, people who displayed an unusual degree of fear, anxiety and narcissism are most persuaded by conspiracy theories. The authors of the study say anyone that accepts the paranormal and superstitious beliefs, are also inclined toward conspiracies.

Blame should not solely sit at the door of the Alex Jones’s of this world - or other far-right personalities - because the above research found that conspiracy thinking is greatest at both extremes of the political spectrum.