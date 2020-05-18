Some New York City neighbourhoods have seen death rates from the novel coronavirus nearly 15 times higher than others, according to data released by New York City's health department on Monday, showing the disproportionate toll taken on poor communities.

The data shows for the first time a breakdown on the number of deaths in each of the city's more than 60 ZIP codes.

The highest death rate was seen on the edge of Brooklyn in a neighborhood dominated by a large subsidised-housing development called Starrett City.

Civic leaders had been pushing for the more granular data, which they said would show stark racial and economic disparities after New York City became the heart of one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world in March and April.

'Tug at moral conscience of city'

In the wealthy, mostly white enclave of Gramercy Park in Manhattan, the rate is 31 deaths per 100,000 residents, the data shows.

A long subway ride away in Far Rockaway in the borough of Queens, which is more than 40 percent black and 25 percent Latino or Hispanic, the death rate is nearly 15 times higher: 444 deaths per 100,000 residents.

"It's really heartbreaking and it should tug at the moral conscience of the city," Mark Levine, chairman of the City Council's health committee, said in an interview.