Turkey kills three terrorists in southeast
Domestic security operation was carried out in Siirt province with air assistance, says Turkey's Interior Ministry.
This image shows a Turkish soldier with his weapon on guard, May 17, 2020. / AA
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
May 17, 2020

At least three separatist terrorists were killed in a domestic security operation in southeastern Turkey, according to the Interior Ministry on Sunday.

The ministry said in a statement that the Provincial Gendarmerie Command in Siirt carried out the air-backed operation in Eruh district’s rural area of Gabar.

Operations are underway in the region, it added.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralised" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The term "separatist terrorist group" is also used to refer the to YPG/PKK terror group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:AA
