At least three separatist terrorists were killed in a domestic security operation in southeastern Turkey, according to the Interior Ministry on Sunday.

The ministry said in a statement that the Provincial Gendarmerie Command in Siirt carried out the air-backed operation in Eruh district’s rural area of Gabar.

Operations are underway in the region, it added.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralised" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.