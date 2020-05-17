Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the new unity government sworn in on Sunday should apply Israeli sovereignty over West Bank settlements.

"It's time to apply the Israeli law and write another glorified chapter in the history of Zionism," Netanyahu said on the issue of Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Netanyahu made the remarks as he presented his new unity government to parliament, ending more than a year of political deadlock as he prepares to go on trial in a week for alleged corruption.

Later, lawmakers in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, formally approved the three-year coalition government with 73 voting in favour and 46 against.

His power-sharing agreement with former election rival, centrist Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, opens the way for the right-wing Netanyahu to proceed towards a pledged de facto annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, land Palestinians seek for a state.