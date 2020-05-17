A second fire in less than a week occurred Sunday in cramped Rohingya settlements in Bangladesh’s southern district of Cox’s Bazar, according to authorities.

The fire started at about 1 am (GMT1900) at the Kutupalang Rohingya refugee camp, the largest of total 34 camps.

“Around 20 shanties including mosques have been gutted by the fire while the blaze spread to more than one hundred tents,” according to Ukhia News.

No injuries were reportedly, it added, citing local fire station official Mohammad Imdadul Islam.