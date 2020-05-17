WORLD
Second fire at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh within days
Around 20 shanties including mosques have been gutted by the fire while the blaze spread to more than one hundred tents in the country's southern district of Cox's Bazar, according to Ukhia News.
More than 670 makeshift dwellings for refugees were damaged at the same camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Tuesday. / AA
By Mazhar Ali
May 17, 2020

A second fire in less than a week occurred Sunday in cramped Rohingya settlements in Bangladesh’s southern district of Cox’s Bazar, according to authorities.

The fire started at about 1 am (GMT1900) at the Kutupalang Rohingya refugee camp, the largest of total 34 camps.

“Around 20 shanties including mosques have been gutted by the fire while the blaze spread to more than one hundred tents,” according to Ukhia News.

No injuries were reportedly, it added, citing local fire station official Mohammad Imdadul Islam.

On-duty officer at the Cox’s Bazar District Fire Services office told Anadolu Agency that seven shanties were destroyed while others sustained damage.

“Two units of fire services rushed to the spot on information instantly and doused the fire with the help of Rohingya camp dwellers,” he said.

Rohingya resident Rahmat Karim told Anadolu Agency that more than 20 tents, including camp-based small mosques, were damaged. “Dozens of other close tents have been partly damaged,” he said.

More than 670 makeshift dwellings for refugees at the same camp were damaged Tuesday in a deadly fire.

SOURCE:AA
