Women and children were among at least 27 civilians murdered in two separate attacks in the troubled northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials told AFP news agency on Sunday.

The first incident, in the Ituri province, is believed to have been carried out by a notorious regional militia overnight Saturday to Sunday. The second took place close to Beni.

"We have 20 people killed for now and 17 wounded, some of them admitted to hospital," Adel Alingi, a Djugu territory administrator, told AFP.

Another local official said 22 people were killed.

Pilo Mulindro, a tribal chief, told AFP by telephone that "the victims are of all ages, children, youths, women and old men, killed by machete, by knife or by firearm".

Farmer-herder tensions

Local authorities blamed the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO) for the massacre, one of dozens of armed groups spread across the conflict-wracked country.

CODECO is accused of the murder of hundreds of civilians this year alone.

Its members are mainly drawn from the Lendu ethnic group, who are predominantly farmers, and clash repeatedly with the Hema community of traders and herders in Ituri – a region rich in gold and oil.

On Sunday, the attack apparently came from a Lendu area whereas the victims were ethnic Hema, a local source said.

In the Djugu territory, which covers more than 8,000 square kilometres, villages from both groups are interspersed and military spokesmen Jules Ngongo told AFP: "No army in the world can be everywhere in a zone like Djugu."