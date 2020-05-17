WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over 110,000 suspected cholera cases in Yemen – WHO
The revelation raises serious concerns as the country already faces a major threat of Covid-19 outbreak in the backdrop of its health infrastructure which remains in shambles due to the years of war.
Over 110,000 suspected cholera cases in Yemen – WHO
FILE PHOTO: A nurse attends to a boy infected with cholera at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 14, 2017. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
May 17, 2020

There has been approximately 113,000 suspected cases of cholera in war-torn Yemen since January, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

A total of 56 cases were confirmed by laboratory research and 29 deaths were registered from cholera.

The WHO supported 138 centres in the fight against diarrhoea and 58 centres for thirst treatment, it said.

It pointed out that diarrhoea and thirst are among the most obvious symptoms of cholera.

RECOMMENDED

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital of Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Since then, tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, while another 14 million are at risk of starvation, according to the UN.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark
DRC army regains control of Uvira after M23 rebels withdraw
Yemen accuses UAE of secret prison and ammo cache at airbase, Abu Dhabi rejects claims
US Treasury chief calls EU retaliation over Greenland ‘unwise’ amid Trump tariff threat
European Parliament split on censure motion as von der Leyen skips debate
Heavy snow triggers 100-vehicle pileup, blocking interstate in Michigan
UN warns 'impediments' still block aid as Gaza ceasefire crosses 100 days