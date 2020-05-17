There has been approximately 113,000 suspected cases of cholera in war-torn Yemen since January, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

A total of 56 cases were confirmed by laboratory research and 29 deaths were registered from cholera.

The WHO supported 138 centres in the fight against diarrhoea and 58 centres for thirst treatment, it said.

It pointed out that diarrhoea and thirst are among the most obvious symptoms of cholera.