WORLD
3 MIN READ
Somali governor killed in Al Shabab suicide blast
Al Shabab, a militant group waging a deadly insurgency in Somalia, claimed responsibility for the attack which killed at least four people, including governor Ahmed Muse Nur.
Somali governor killed in Al Shabab suicide blast
In this file photo, a wrecked vehicle part lies on the ground after Al Qaeda affiliated Al Shabab militants stormed the Ballidogle American special forces military base roughly 100 kilometres northwest of Mogadishu using vehicle bombs followed by sporadic gunfire from fighters in Mogadishu, Somalia on September 30, 2019. / AA
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
May 17, 2020

A Somali governor and three bodyguards were killed in a suicide attack claimed by the Al Shabab militant group in the regional capital of Galkayo on Sunday, a security official said.

The attacker rammed a scooter taxi into a car carrying Ahmed Muse Nur, the governor of the north-central Mudug province, and his security detail before detonating an explosive device, official Muse Ahmed told AFP.

A witness named Bile Mohamed described the attack in a phone call with AFP, saying: "Everyone in the vehicle including the governor and his driver died, there was smoke and fire all everywhere."

Muse Ahmed confirmed the toll of four and added: "There are other casualties but the details are still being investigated."

In late March, the governor of Puntland, a neighbouring semi-autonomous province, was killed in similar circumstances.

Al Shabab, a militant group waging a deadly insurgency in Somalia, claimed responsibility for that attack as well.

RECOMMENDED

On Sunday, it posted a statement on a pro-Shabab website that said: "The governor of the apostate administration in the Mudug region was killed in a martyrdom operation in Galkayo today."

Galkayo lies around 600 kilometres (375 miles) north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, straddling the border of two self-proclaimed semi-autonomous states –– Puntland and Galmutug, which includes Mudug.

The city has been rocked by fighting between forces from both regions and also by rival clans in the northern and southern parts of the town.

Al Shabab, an Al Qaeda affiliate, was driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 and lost most of its strongholds, but still controls vast swathes of the countryside.

Its militants have vowed to overthrow the internationally-backed government in Mogadishu and have carried out numerous attacks in the capital.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark
DRC army regains control of Uvira after M23 rebels withdraw
Yemen accuses UAE of secret prison and ammo cache at airbase, Abu Dhabi rejects claims
US Treasury chief calls EU retaliation over Greenland ‘unwise’ amid Trump tariff threat
European Parliament split on censure motion as von der Leyen skips debate
Heavy snow triggers 100-vehicle pileup, blocking interstate in Michigan
UN warns 'impediments' still block aid as Gaza ceasefire crosses 100 days