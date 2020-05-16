NATO chief, in a phone conversation with the Libyan prime minister on Saturday, confirmed the military alliance’s readiness to assist Libya by building defence and security capacities.

Jens Stoltenberg held a phone call with Fayez al Sarraj – initiated by the prime minister – and the leaders discussed the latest developments in the country.

Expressing his concerns over the recent escalation of violence, Stoltenberg stressed the crisis could only be solved by political negotiations, led by the UN and involving all parties.

The NATO chief reiterated that there was no military solution to the conflict.

But he said NATO remained prepared to support the country by developing its defence and security institutions, as it had been decided by NATO leaders in 2018 in response to the request of the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) of Libya.