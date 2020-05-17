WORLD
Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home - officials
The Haaretz daily said initial reports said staff had found Du Wei dead in his bed and that there were no signs of violence. It quoted a first aid service as saying the cause of death appeared to be a cardiac incident.
FILE PHOTO: Du Wei, 58, was appointed envoy to Israel in February in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
May 17, 2020

The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.

No cause of death was given and Israeli police said it was investigating.

Du Wei, 58, was appointed envoy in February in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. He previously served as China’s envoy to Ukraine.

The Haaretz daily said initial reports said staff had found Du dead in his bed and that there were no signs of violence. 

It quoted a first aid service as saying the cause of death appeared to be a cardiac incident.

He is survived by a wife and son, both of whom were not in Israel.

Israel enjoys good relations with China.

The ambassador's death comes just two days after he condemned comments by visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who denounced Chinese investments in Israel and accused China of hiding information about the coronavirus outbreak.

SOURCE:AP
