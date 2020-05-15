Big banks in the Middle East have a lot to worry about. The price of oil, on which the region thrives, has crashed. Lockdowns have badly impacted the earnings of local businesses. The closure of borders is hurting airlines and hotels.

And on top of that, financiers have to deal with possible losses at the hands of two large borrowers involving once high-flying Indian businessmen - Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, or B R Shetty, and Gaurav Dhawan.

UAE banks have lent billions of dollars to companies owned by two entrepreneurs who just a few months back commanded immense respect from bankers and government officials.

The rise and fall of B R Shetty

NMC Health, the largest operator of hospitals in the region, has been hit by a financial scandal. Its businesses spread across 19 countries have been put under administration and Shetty, founder-chairman, forced to step down.

Shetty, 77, has seen a tremendous rise in fortune since he started working in the UAE’s healthcare industry in the 1970s. In his own words, he had come to UAE with only $8 in his pocket.

Over the years, he built hospitals and healthcare facilities and expanded into remittance transfer service. In 2012, NMC became the first company from the UAE to be listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its IPO raised more than $142 million.

Two years later, Shetty acquired payments platform Travelex in a $1.2 billion deal. He owns two floors at the Burj Khalifa and a private jet.

Trading of NMC’s shares has been suspended, and the company has now been delisted from the London Stock Exchange.

Although NMC’s profits have continuously increased year after year, there was something unusual about the way the group was handling its debt.

In December, short-seller Carson Block’s Muddy Waters pointed out that NMC’s financial statements were understating its debt and overstating the cash flow.

Since then, Shetty’s empire has come crumbling down as it emerged that the actual debt of the group stands at $6.6 billion, far more than the $2.1 billion it had reported.

A report by S&P Global said this could create problems for the UAE Banks, which are already dealing with low oil prices.

UAE banks, which together have loaned $2 billion to Shetty’s group, risk losing 25 percent to 50 percent of their loans.

NMC has borrowed heavily in previous years, taking loans from around 80 UAE and foreign banks.