Turkey-Israel relations froze in 2010 following Israel’s violent raid on a Turkish aid ship called Mavi Marmara, in which 10 social workers were killed. The bloody event led to the recalling of diplomatic envoys from both sides, dealing a serious blow to their bilateral ties.

A decade later, there are signs of a thaw in relations between the two countries. The Middle East Eye quoted an Israeli official as saying that both sides have common interests such as their involvement in Syria and investments in the Eastern Mediterranean gas reserves.

Earlier this week, as Egypt, Southern Cyprus, France, Greece and the UAE sent out a joint statement accusing Turkey of engaging in "illegal-activities” in the Eastern Mediterranean, Israel did not feature, a change that was noticed by regional experts and observers.

When asked about Israel’s absence, the Israeli official said Tel Aviv was never in the group comprising Egypt, Southern Cyprus, France, Greece and the UAE.

“We are only members of the Eastern Med Gas Forum, which is based in Cairo. That statement had two issues, one of them was Libya, whereas the saying goes, we have no dog in the fight,” said the Israeli official.

“We have never discussed anything related to a maritime delimitation deal with Turkey, even in the heydays of bilateral relations in the 1990s, the reports are complete nonsense,” the Israeli official added.

Advocating for the restoration of full diplomatic relations between Israel and Turkey, he spoke along the lines of an ancient proverb: the enemy of my enemy is my friend.

“The same Iranian proxy known as Hezbollah is challenging Turkey’s soldiers in Idlib, and it is challenging our soldiers in southern Syria. This is a common topic of interest, as well as energy,” the official said, according to the Middle East Eye.

Additionally, the Israeli public seems to desire a close relationship with Turkey. In 2019, according to a survey, 53 percent of Israelis are in favour of improved ties with Ankara, an 11 percent increase when compared to 2018.

Israel’s energy dreams in Mediterranean and Turkey