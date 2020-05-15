Turkey’s President Erdogan has condemned Thursday’s PKK terror attack on two social workers who were delivering aid in eastern Turkey.

"The treacherous attack against Vefa Social Support Group officials carried out by the terrorist group PKK in the Ozalp district of Van yesterday, has once again exposed the abhorrent face of the terrorist group trying to hide behind the curtains," Erdogan tweeted on Friday.

He also wished "God's grace on the martyrs from the attack," adding that the PKK would pay the price for it.

The victims were carrying aid related to the coronavirus outbreak when gunmen opened fire with rifles, also wounding a bystander.

Perpetrators of attack connected to HDP

After arresting 38 suspects over alleged links to the terror attack, it was found out that six of the suspects had links to the HDP.

The HDP is an opposition party with links to the PKK terror organisation.

Its members have been routinely detained and arrested for providing support and aid to the PKK terror organisation.

The six suspects worked as district head and administrators for the HDP in Ozalp district.

Politicians, academics, journalists, writers and lawyers, called for the PKK to be condemned for the terror attack.

In a mutual statement, it was pointed out that one of the most successful organisations in the coronavirus struggle was the Vefa Social Support Group.

"The PKK struck us with our beautiful Vefa organization," the statement said.